September hearings: TF1 solid leader widens the gap, F2 and F3 suffer, record start for BFMTV and CNews

It is one of the months most scrutinized by the directors of audiovisual groups. Marking the opening of the 2021-2022 season, the month of September, which has just ended, is already the occasion for a first assessment of audiences.

Read also Hearings Audiences on Sunday: Records for Ruquier, Rissouli, Mathoux, Féraud, Letellier and …

Hearings Audiences: “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” very broad leader ahead of “Specter”, Arte …

Hearings Youtube audiences: Michou dominates Kaaris, Loris in the lead, Amixem in ambush



The past month was notably marked by a sharp drop in television viewing time, to 3:23 a.m. compared to 3:36 a.m. at the same time last year. On the groups side, France Televisions remains leader but shows a clear decline compared to last year. The channels France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5 and franceinfo: thus register a cumulative audience share of 28.4%, that is a drop of -3.4 points from compared to September 2020. The public group suffers in particular from the absence of the Tour de France, exceptionally scheduled for September in 2020 due to the health crisis.

Behind the TF1 group (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 SériesFilms, LCI) can boast of a good comeback with 27.6% audience share over the entire audience, i.e. one 1.4 point increase over one year, the largest on the market. With 34.7% market share on the coveted commercial target of Women responsible for purchasing under fifty (FRDA-50), the Bouygues group subsidiary has achieved its best return since 2009, with an increase of 1.1 points over a year. In third position, we find the group M6 (M6, W9, 6ter, Gulli) and its 14% 4+ audience share, down 0.4 points over one year. On the target of housewives under the age of fifty, Nicolas de Tavernost’s group is up very slightly, with a 22.7% market share.

Always helped by the strong momentum of CNews but also the good comeback of C8, the Canal + group jumps to 7.3% of PDA on individuals aged four and over in September, ie +1.1 point compared to the start of the 2020 school year. The Vivendi subsidiary is thus ahead NextRadioTV (BFMTV, RMC Découverte, RMC Story) and its 6.4% audience share. Like he usually does, NRJ brings up the rear with 2.6% for the general public and a FRDA-50 market share of 3.3%.

Good comeback for TF1, France 2 suffers

In details, the TF1 channel remains leader and widens the gap with its first pursuer, France 2, in September. La Une recorded a 4+ audience share of 20.0% all round, growing by +1.2 points over one year, and can also boast a solid FRDA-50 market share of 24% (+1.7 point compared to September 2020). In prime time, TF1 was able to rely on its three major entertainment franchises: the All-stars season of “Koh-Lanta” on Tuesday, the great return of “Dance with the stars” after two years of absence on Friday , not to mention the anniversary season of “The Voice” on Saturday. The good scores of “Mensonges”, its series with Audrey Fleurot, the France / Finland football match, and the expected success of “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” yesterday completed this good record. This largely compensates for the more subdued performance of his series “A French affair” and “La fugueuse”.





On the rest of the podium, France 2 and France 3 sign a less fun comeback. Suffering from a negative “base effect” due to absence from the Tour de France during the day, France 2 fell 2.2 points over one year, to 14.2% audience share. The public channel is also paying for the prime time failure of “The Artist”, the musical entertainment of Nagui, the flop of “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body” and the complicated launch of “Elysée 2022”, its new political program opposed to the Zemmour / Mélenchon debate on BFMTV. France 2 was on the other hand able to capitalize on its offer of fictions in prime time with the successes of “Invisibles” on Wednesday or of “Candice Renoir” then “César Wagner” on Friday, without forgetting the good scores of the concert of homage to Johnny Hallyday.

France 3, in decline, M6 stable at a low level

Although down 0.9 points over one year, France 3 remains ahead of M6 with 9.4% audience share. As usual, the channel shone with its prime-time drama offer, including the “Alex Hugo” box, which was transferred this season to its antenna, the excellent performances of “Mysteries of the Gendarmerie School” and ” Murders at … “on Saturday. France 3, on the other hand, suffered flops with Laury Thilleman’s “Come on, I’ll take you … in the pop years”, the prime-time version of Mory Sacko’s cooking show or his documentary on Robert Badinter.

For this first month of the 2021-2022 season, M6 is strictly stable, in low water, at 9% audience share for individuals aged four and over. Its performance on the commercial target is 14.6% market share (-0.1 point), again at a low level. For this back-to-school month, the Six suffered in particular from a lackluster return to access by Cyril Lignac “and” Tous en cuisine “and the sluggish launch of Philippe Etchebest and” Objectif Top Chef “. revenge capitalized on the beautiful outfit of “Love is in the meadow” on Monday, the good record of “9-1-1”, the match of the Blues against Bosnia or the success of the number of “Forbidden Zone” behind the scenes of the Elysée.

On the side of other channels, France 5 is stable, at 3.3% audience share. The public channel is thus ahead TMC, TNT leader of commercial channels with 3.1% audience share (-0.1 point). Channel 10 can count on “Quotidien” during the day, as well as on its prime time cinema offer (“Star Wars”, “The all-risk agency”), as well as the good launch of “21h Médias”. On the commercial target, TMC remains solid and stable, with a 4.7% market share.

Historic comeback for BFMTV and CNews, C8 in good shape

The TF1 group channel is ahead Arte, in shape for this month of September, with 3.0% audience share, up 0.4 points compared to the start of the last school year. BFMTV sign for his part a record start, with 2.9% audience share. Well helped in particular by the score of its Zemmour / Mélenchon debate or the tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, the news channel is up 0.4 points over one year. BFMTV is thus ahead C8, which marks a good comeback, at 2.7% of PDA, up 0.3 points over one year, helped by the good form of “Do not touch my post”. The FRDA-50 market share was stable at 2.7%.

W9 and his 2.5% of PDAs are in ambush. The channel of the M6 ​​group is carried by the return with fanfare of the Europa League, the cinema with the saga “Die Hard” or “Flic ou voyou”, as well as the return of the “Marseillais” in access. Its score on housewives under the age of fifty stood at 3.7% (-0.1 point). Like last year, CNews sign a back to school, at a historic level, at 2.2% of the public, despite the departure of Eric Zemmour. The increase over one year was 0.7 points, still driven by the scores of Pascal Praud and “Face à l’Info”, among others. Finally, note the right form of TF1 Series Films, which has an average audience share of 2.1%, leaping 0.5 points. The channel can thank the cinema (“Les évadés”), but also the arrival in replay of “Camping paradis” in prime time. Up slightly, LCI finally signs its best comeback since its passage in the clear in 2016.

Monthly television audiences in September 2021