Shannen Doherty: suffering from stage 4 cancer, she says she wants to continue working at all costs – cinema

Legendary actress of Beverly hills and Charmed, Shannen Doherty has terminal breast cancer. However, she is keen to continue her work in front of and behind the cameras, as she told the American magazine. Variety.

In this pink October, the annual campaign to raise awareness about screening of breast cancer officially started. Shannen doherty, the unforgettable interpreter of Brenda Walsh in Beverly hills or Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed, has been fighting this disease since 2015. After announcing her remission in 2017, it was in February 2020 that the actress shared the recurrence of her cancer. Shannen Doherty now has a stage 4 metastasized breast cancer, which means that the prognosis is life-threatening due to the spread of metastases to other parts of the body. However, despite the shock of this news, the actress wants to stay active at all costs, as she confirmed in an interview with Variety, Thursday September 30. The one who celebrated her 50th birthday in April therefore continues to flourish professionally on film sets.

“I’m just trying to live the best that I can”

“The best example I can give to people who have cancer, as well as to the outside world that doesn’t, is to show what a cancer patient looks like“, she told the American magazine, insisting that people with cancer are quite “fit for work”. “I’m just trying to live the best that I can, to be the best example at the moment “, asserted the actress. And the least we can say is that Shannen Doherty has not been idle. This year alone she has indeed played in three films. One also presents a plot that echoes his own fight. The story of List of a Lifetime is thus centered on a woman suffering from triple negative breast cancer, who contacts her biological daughter whom she has adopted in order to warn her that she could carry the gene responsible for her disease. Shannen Doherty plays the role of the adoptive mother of the young woman, but not only: she also directed a program on the theme of the film, which will be broadcast after, on Lifetime TV. Sarah’s great friend Michelle Gellar also starred alongside Bruce willis in the feature film The Fortress, which should be released in theaters soon.





“Stage 4 cancer doesn’t mean your life is over”

In the same interview, Shannen Doherty also touched on his attraction for the realization. “I’m a real geek when it comes to cameras, focal lengths and lights; creating an atmosphere, a tone, she detailed. It’s probably when I realize that I’m the happiest. “ So, in the coming months, it will set about continuing on this path. A schedule that promises to be busy, she who said she never considered not working despite the recurrence of her cancer. She ensures that she remains in full possession of her means to continue to do her job. “Stage 4 cancer doesn’t mean your life is over. It doesn’t mean that you are not viable in a workplace. It’s quite the opposite.” She goes on to say that cancer has even made her a better actress, freeing her from barriers she had erected during her younger years: “I think there is a wisdom, a vulnerability and a deeper understanding in life now than I ever had. “

Article written with the collaboration of 6Médias.