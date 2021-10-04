She wins two $ 2 million lottery tickets… on the same day – Ouest-France evening edition

By Mathilde LE PETITCORPS

In Florida, USA, a 64-year-old woman hasn’t won $ 2 million in the Mega Million game of chance once, but twice! It was September 14, the same day. Suffice to say that the chance of this happening was more than tiny.

(Map: Ouest-France)

Luck smiled on Susan Fitton and rather twice! This 64-year-old American, living in South Florida, United States “Won a large sum of money at the Mega Million and that twice in the same day”, The Florida Lottery said in a statement. It was September 14, 2021, a date the lucky $ 4 million winner will long remember.

She plays the same numbers twice

On two occasions, Susan Fitton buys a lottery ticket from a small Prip Mart auto breakdown store in Boca Raton, the city in which she lives. Each time, she chooses the same numbers: 4, 13, 19, 63 and 64, which turn out to be the lucky numbers. During the following draw, on September 14, she discovers that she has in her possession two tickets corresponding to the five white balls drawn. Each earning him $ 2 million! A gain that she came to recover six days after the draw.





The story seems pretty crazy but Susan Fitton could have been even luckier. Rather than having two winning tickets in his possession, it was more financially interesting to have a sixth number, called Mega Ball, which will have a jackpot of $ 22 million in the next draw. However, winning twice, with two tickets purchased on the same day, is unusual.

As well as statistically almost impossible: “The odds of winning $ 1 million are one in 12,607,306”, was recalled on the WPTV website. Those of winning $ 2 million are even slimmer and winning twice in the same day, maybe never even happened!

A man had won twice 11 days apart

Some have indeed won several times and sometimes even a few days apart. This is the case of a South Carolina resident, who won two big wins at the Mega Million game of chance, 11 days apart. He thus won 40,000 dollars (34,000 €) in the draw of July 16, 2021 and then $ 3 million (approximately 2.5 million euros) in that of July 27, 2021. We do not know what he did of his gain or what Susan Fitton expected.

As for the managers of the store in which Susan Fitton bought her tickets are also winners: the Florida Lottery paid them a bonus of 10,000 dollars, following this singular double victory.

