Shiba Inu whale buys 276 billion coins in hours

On October 1, an unknown whale purchased a huge amount of SHIB – 6 trillion SHIB coins valued at $ 43,838,916. The same unknown whale bought 116 billion coins the next day, October 2.

The whale didn’t stop there and bought 159 billion coins within hours, then finally stopped after buying another round of 1 billion coins. All three buy orders were executed within hours.

The total of SHIB coins purchased stands at 276 billion for Saturday, October 2. Such an amount of SHIB coin purchase drove the coin price higher and over the course of the day it increased by 5% after which it fell by around 3%.





Seizure of Shiba Inu could open the door to new platforms

The last time a big whale grabbed a massive amount in late June, SHIB got an inclusion on eToro. SHIB saw another listing on CoinBase Pro and WeBull in early August, after a huge purchase of whales at the end of July.

Whales continued to take over the coin, prompting Binance to announce the listing in September.

The technical aspect of the coin has undergone several developments that could lead to listing on various platforms. The strong entry position of the Shiba Inu whale could act as a catalyst in the process.

SHIB continues its upward movement in the market race. Experts speculate that the coin could erase one or two zeros over the next year, as it is now available on the biggest exchanges and trading platforms. This makes it easier for investors to buy and push the price up with greater adoption of the wedge.