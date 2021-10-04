“Show this same level of play after the break”

Satisfied with the full performance of his team at the end of the clear and flawless victory against the Girondins de Bordeaux (3-0), the Croatian technician returned to the first clean sheet of AS Monaco this season in Ligue 1 .

First success by three goals behind and first clean sheet of the season in the league for the Red and White! Authors of a controlled game from the first to the last minute against a Bordeaux team in great difficulty at the Stade Louis-II, Niko Kovac’s players won a third success in a row in Ligue 1 (3-0). A top-notch service in all areas of the game, which the Monegasque coach obviously appreciated. He thus confided his satisfaction in front of the media at the end of the meeting.

Good evening Niko. Tonight you have totally mastered this meeting …

First of all I want to say well done to my players and to the team. It’s a victory and a deserved clean sheet, in my opinion. Since the start of the season, we have been progressing step by step. As I said before the match, it’s always better to win before an international break, it gives you confidence for the future. Hopefully we will also win this way after the break.

What is your take on Aurélien Tchouameni’s performance?

When you see his performance today, you know why he is now an international tricolor. We are very happy to have him with us at AS Monaco. He is becoming a real leader in this team as he did today in midfield. I help him with that. If it continues like this it will be more and more. Congratulations to him for his selection with the Blues. I am going to speak with Didier (Deschamps), so that he does not make him play too much. (to smile)

What was the turning point of the match according to you?

I’m happy because we won the match. Even though as a coach I am never 100% satisfied because I see details that we can better master. We had a good first half despite the Bordeaux opportunity at the start, but we confirmed our takeoff in the second half. We had our hands on this game from start to finish, so once again I hope we can show this level of play again after the break.

How did you make the difference?

The first half was more open. But we have the players to make the difference in terms of speed, explosiveness and technique. My players played really well, although I think we could have traded some stocks better in the second half.

Does this match confirm the rise of your team, like last season?

I hope it will click. But the difference between last season and this season is the European Cup. We have six more games in the legs. We needed time to find our rhythm and finally get started. I hope we will continue in this direction.

You savor this first clean sheet of the season in Ligue 1 …

This is what we showed in the second half of last season. When you don’t concede goals, you win games more easily. We are all defending together without the ball and have to stay focused at all times at the loss. We have to help our rear guard. When you concede two or three goals, it’s very difficult to get the three points behind. I hope that we will continue to work on this and concede as few goals as possible in the future.