slowing down on sales with rising prices

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/04/2021 at 1:24 p.m.

Updated on 10/04/2021 at 1:24 p.m.

The rise in real estate prices in France put a brake on transactions in the third quarter, the Century 21 agency network said on Monday, leading it to reconsider its projections.

“Never have real estate prices been so high in France,” said the Century 21 network, pleading for the construction of new homes in order to limit the pressure on prices.

In the third quarter, the price per square meter increased an average of 11% for houses and 7.3% for apartments over a year, according to figures from Century 21.





Rising demand

According to the network of agencies, the increase in prices is the result of an increase in demand, while the confinement has changed the relationship of the French to their housing and pushed some to move to larger, without the offer does not follow.

“Prices have risen too quickly, decorrelated from inflation or the average increase in wages. And even if the historically low interest rates favor acquisitions, they cannot neutralize this increase, ”the press release explains.

The effect of the increase was felt on the volume of transactions: -19% on house sales and -11% on apartments compared to the third quarter of 2020, while the network said in September to expect a rebound after containments. However, the increases exclude the most modest households from the market.