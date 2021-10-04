More

    slowing down on sales with rising prices

    Business


    By Sudouest.fr with AFP

    The rise in real estate prices in France put a brake on transactions in the third quarter, the Century 21 agency network said on Monday, leading it to reconsider its projections.

    “Never have real estate prices been so high in France,” said the Century 21 network, pleading for the construction of new homes in order to limit the pressure on prices.

    In the third quarter, the price per square meter increased an average of 11% for houses and 7.3% for apartments over a year, according to figures from Century 21.


    Rising demand

    According to the network of agencies, the increase in prices is the result of an increase in demand, while the confinement has changed the relationship of the French to their housing and pushed some to move to larger, without the offer does not follow.

    “Prices have risen too quickly, decorrelated from inflation or the average increase in wages. And even if the historically low interest rates favor acquisitions, they cannot neutralize this increase, ”the press release explains.

    The effect of the increase was felt on the volume of transactions: -19% on house sales and -11% on apartments compared to the third quarter of 2020, while the network said in September to expect a rebound after containments. However, the increases exclude the most modest households from the market.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBruno (Les 12 Coups de midi) finally reveals what he will do after his elimination.
    Next articleSmash Bros Ultimate: Game Producer Reveals Important Detail About Latest Coming Character

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC