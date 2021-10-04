Sly Cooper: towards a return of the license on PS4 and PS5? Famous insider shares his information

Since its first years of existence, PlayStation has seen a large number of platform-exclusive characters flock to it that have marked more than one player across the world. Over the generations of consoles, some familiar faces have resurfaced while others have remained in the shadows, such as those from the Sly Cooper franchise, which many players hope will return in the near future.

Staying in the shadows isn’t necessarily a problem for thief Sly Cooper and his team of thieves, but the lack of the license is making itself felt with some players who would like the franchise to get another blow. projector worthy of the name. However, the long pleas of these, and this for many years, could well have been heard by PlayStation since the Japanese manufacturer could offer a second life to Sly Cooper.

At least that’s what the famous insider and co-founder of the XboxEra site, Shpeshal_Nick, suggests today through a tweet posted following a contact with one of his sources who is close. by Sony. The elements to put under the tongue are scant, of course, but Nick Baker, of his real name, has often been right in the past. All this, of course, remains to be confirmed, so while waiting for an announcement, it is fashionable to moderate your enthusiasm.

Hey Sly fans. I guess some good news? My “normal” Sony source (was originally told by a newer source) just confirmed to me that Sly is indeed coming back. That’s it. That’s all. Just an update since many of you still DM me to this day. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 4, 2021

Note that the broadcast of this new leak is relatively close to the announcement of PlayStation concerning the takeover of Bluepoint Games, a Texas studio that we know is fond of remakes as has been proven. Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. This link is, of course, hypothetical but sufficiently intriguing to raise the question, even if it seems that the studio is already hard at work on an original production.





Difficult to contain the runaway in front of this kind of announcements, especially since the last episode dated Sly Cooper was released in 2013 on PS3 and was titled Thieves Through Time, but at the moment nothing is set in stone. Therefore, the main reflex is to take this type of information with great tweezers and cross your fingers in the hope that this leak is proven.

Source: GameRant

