Smash Bros Ultimate: Game Producer Reveals Important Detail About Latest Coming Character

Tomorrow will be the announcement of the last character to join the cast of Super Smash Bros. fighters. Ultimate. If this is already an event in itself, it was without counting the teasing carried out by Masahiro Sakurai, the producer of the game.

Released on December 07, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was delivered with more than sixty characters. Three years later and fifteen more characters, Nintendo’s castagne game is about to receive its ultimate fighter: during Nintendo Direct on September 24, Masahiro Sakurai himself announces that a detailed presentation of the character will take place on October 05 at 4:00 p.m. French time, i.e. tomorrow.

An event not exclusive to players

It is therefore an event in itself within the Smash community: Nintendo is about to turn the page on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by revealing an ultimate contender for the title. While fan enthusiasm for the license grows as the announcement approaches, it wouldn’t be exclusive to Smash players.. Masahiro Sakurai explains it, in a post posted on Twitter this morning:

あ と 1 日 で 、 『ス マ ブ ラ SP』 最後 の フ ァ イ タ ー が 発 表 さ れ ま す。

『ス マ ブ ラ』 を プ レ イ し な い 人 で も 、 ゲ ー ム に 興味 が あ る 方 な ら

ぜ ひ 観 て い た だ き た い で す 。https: //t.co/tf2ZtsDyIc – 桜 井 政 博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 4, 2021

“Tomorrow, the last character of Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced. If you don’t play Smash but are interested in the gaming, I recommend you watch. (…) The new fighter may be a character you don’t know, or may differ from your expectations. But I hope you enjoy watching the broadcast. Personally, I had fun recording it.



Since the arrival of the first DLC on Smash, many rumors have arisen concerning the next characters to be part of the cast: Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Waluigi, Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief from Halo or a character from the Fortnite universe . If these characters all have legitimate arguments in their favor for being part of the fighter roster, only one will take the place. And in view of Masahiro Sakurai’s tweet, it seems that the character revealed tomorrow is well known to the general public. Answer tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. French time on the Nintendo Youtube channel.

