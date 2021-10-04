SNCF and RATP traffic almost normal Tuesday

Unions had called a strike as part of the national day of inter-professional mobilization for wages and employment.

Traffic will be almost normal Tuesday at SNCF and RATP, according to the two public groups, where unions have called a strike as part of the national day of inter-professional mobilization for wages and employment.

At the SNCF, the circulation of TGV, Thalys, Eurostar and Lyria will be “normal“, While the intercity, Transilien and TER traffic will be”almost normal“, with “any local adaptations», Indicated the direction of the railway group. However, in Normandy, the traffic of TER “will be disturbed“, Specified the SNCF.





At RATP, “traffic will be normal“On the networks”metro, RER (A and B) and tram, except the T3 tram which will be very disturbed», Declared a spokesperson for the Ile-de-France public transport authority. Bus traffic will be “slightly disturbed“, he added.

The CGT, FO, Solidaires, FSU unions, as well as the youth organizations Fidl, MNL, Unef and UNL are calling for a strike and demonstrations on Tuesday in France to defend wages, jobs, and protest against pension and pension reforms. unemployment insurance.