Sonia Bompastor (OL): “Ada Hegerberg is 100% mentally and physically”

“Today we learned of Ada Hegerberg’s return to the group. Can we expect her to play for a few minutes on Tuesday against BK Häcken?
We are delighted to find Ada in the group after all these months of absence. That’s very good news. For tomorrow (Tuesday), everything is possible, we will see depending on the scenario of the match. She is delighted to find the collective, morally she is doing well. If I think she can be in the group, it’s because she is 100% mentally and physically. No apprehension for her.
It’s been 21 months since she played in competition, in what condition do you expect to find her?
After these long months of absence, we will have to be patient with Ada. The idea is that she gradually regains sensations and that we put her in the best conditions to perform. She’s a competitor, on the mental side, she’s a very strong person, she’ll come back very quickly.
“We have the players capable of taking over and seeking victory”
What do you know about BK Häcken?
We have observed this opponent quite a bit. Some members of the staff came to observe the Championship match last Saturday, against Rosengard (2-0). It’s an athletic team, with players who put a lot of commitment, a lot of forward runs, a fairly direct play and suddenly a lot of play in the box. It’s a team that plays, that does a fairly high pressing on the pitch. It’s up to us to prepare with these elements.
How are you going to deal with the absences of Wendie Renard and Amel Majri, who have just been seriously injured?
The advantage is that we have built a game model based on the collective. Tomorrow, we have all the arguments collectively to come and beat this Häcken team. I put the absence of Wendie and Amel at the same level, it’s a shame for the team but we have other players able to take over and perform to go for the victory. “