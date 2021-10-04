Sonia Bompastor (OL): “Ada Hegerberg is 100% mentally and physically”

“Today we learned of Ada Hegerberg’s return to the group. Can we expect her to play for a few minutes on Tuesday against BK Häcken?

We are delighted to find Ada in the group after all these months of absence. That’s very good news. For tomorrow (Tuesday), everything is possible, we will see depending on the scenario of the match. She is delighted to find the collective, morally she is doing well. If I think she can be in the group, it’s because she is 100% mentally and physically. No apprehension for her.