Sonia Mabrouk and Guy Savoy, their “stolen moments”: lovers juggle to see each other

Sonia Mabrouk and Guy Savoy would surely like to spend more time together but impossible. Their respective professional activities and schedules do not allow this.

During an interview with the Sunday newspaper (October 3, 2021 edition), the 43-year-old journalist precisely evokes their relationship which pushes them to have to adapt because of their very shifted life rhythms. Sonia Mabrouk, who works on CNews and Europe 1, gets up at 4:45 a.m. almost every morning of the week (Monday to Thursday) and at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Guy Savoy (68) is still sleeping to him to recover from his shift the day before which made him go to bed very late. “During the week, we see each other between two services and two interviews. He comes home extremely late and I go to bed extremely early: these are stolen moments“, confides Sonia Mabrouk to JDD.





The journalist and her lover – together for eight years – still manage to meet on Saturday evening, at the restaurant of Mr. and Sunday noon to eat together, once she has finished cooking her guest for an hour on CNews. This is what their Saturday night reunion looks like! “I then feel like the little mouse in Ratatouille. They prepare a small table and a plate for me, and the show starts, she says. At the shot, it’s like an orchestra: it’s fast and precise. Regularly, Guy comes to ask me how things are going and I ask him in return who are his customers for dinner.“

His new confidences of Sonia Mabrouk come a few days after Guy Savoy also confided in their couple during his visit to the show Day-to-day (TMC). It was September 24th. He had confided in all the pride he feels for his partner.