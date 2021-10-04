Sonia Mabrouk confides in her romantic relationship with chef Guy Savoy

This October 3 in the Journal Du Dimanche, Sonia Mabrouk looks back on her relationship with Guy Savoy. The opportunity for the journalist to tell about her daily life with the three-star chef.
Guy Savoy and Sonia Mabrouk have been living a beautiful love story for three years now. They met for the first time in 2013, on the set of Public Senate. The journalist was presenting a program in which the chef was invited to describe his Christmas meal. Love at first sight was immediate and since that day, they have never left each other. Despite the age difference, the couple are more complicit than ever, as the journalist had confided in the pages of Paris Match in January 2020: “I like people like him, who have an inner coherence, an unfailing solidity. Each time it was not trivial, but we were not free.“
“I found in Sonia a person even more hardworking than me”
The chef had not been stingy with compliments to his beauty either: “Sonia is beautiful and talented, she is making great strides in her professional life. She is a woman of character but also of great gentleness. She loves food – for me the opposite would obviously have been inconceivable“, he assured, still in the columns of Paris Match. On September 24, the head of state invited on the set of Day-to-day and he had agreed to make some confidences on his private life and more precisely on his relationship with Sonia Mabrouk. “I found in Sonia a person even more hardworking than me! Associated with her beauty, she has a much better channeled energy than mine. And one quality that people can’t imagine: his playfulness. And then she constantly exudes an extraordinary serenity“, said the one who made an appearance in Top chef at the beginning of the year.
Sonia Mabrouk talks about “her stolen moments” with Guy Savoy
In the JDD this October 3, Sonia Mabrouk returned to her daily life with chef Savoy. During the week, we see each other between two services and two interviews. He comes home extremely late and I go to bed extremely early: these are stolen moments“confided the journalist from CNews. Every Saturday evening, she goes to her companion’s restaurant, quai Conti in Paris, she settles in the kitchen, and she watches”the show“.”I then feel like the little mouse in Ratatouille“she relishes. Sonia Mabrouk plans to write a book with Guy Savoy, a tour of France of the markets.”Guy embodies for me the French art of living. In a market, he knows all about its history, products of the land and the sea. I am very attentive to his cuisine, especially since I come from an oriental culture. My mother and my grandmother made me discover spicy flavors. My turn to show them to him. I see it as an enrichment. If we draw the parallel with integration, I don’t believe that we should abandon our cultural baggage at the door of our host country.“, estimated the journalist.