Sony is relaunching the demo market in the worst possible way

Now billed as the fastest-selling console in history, the PlayStation 5 has sold more than ten million copies, although its inventory is disappearing as quickly as it goes online. Sony must now polish the ecosystem, like the September update officially welcoming the support of storage expansion on M.2 SSD. And surprise, here is that the manufacturer presents its next fad, the return of the demos. Problem: the result is bad.

relevant idea, but poor realization

Since the beginning of October, the Steam Neo Fest has been launched on the Valve platform, the opportunity for PC players to access hundreds of demos to test the next releases. Formerly legion both on consoles and PC, demos have gradually been pushed into the background. Still, it looks like Sony wants to turn the tide. Former driving force behind the demo on consoles, the Japanese giant is reviving the concept by launching a new initiative offering to discover snippets of recent games. The first two have been announced and they are Death Stranding and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.





Unfortunately, these demos are only available to select players residing in the UK until October 28th. Simply called “Game Trials”, this new initiative allows the lucky ones to play these two big games for 6 and 5 hours respectively. However, these Game Trials are subject to a big catch: the count starts when the game is downloaded and not when it is launched. In other words, if you are the proud owner of a poor ADSL connection, you probably won’t have the opportunity to test the game for long.

Demos that aim to catch the eye of curious players, pushing them to acquire the game if they liked it. But with this system, a host of players will not be able to take advantage of it. Between those who do not have time to schedule their gaming session taking into account the download time and their free time and those who do not have the necessary connection to download the game on time, Sony is closing the doors of its initiative to a large audience.

What’s more, it is only possible to play the demo once per account. Parameters that will eventually be modified based on player feedback. Regardless, it’s still nice to see Sony joining Steam to showcase the demos. For your part, do you welcome this initiative with open arms? Do you plan to take advantage of it? Do not hesitate to answer us via the comments section.