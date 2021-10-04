Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

These are high quality noise canceling headphones. Sony brand, it is offered at a reduced price of 44%! A real bargain for those looking for a quality helmet at an attractive price.

With the recent Nintendo Switch console update allowing you to connect your audio devices via Bluetooth, it’s time to invest in high-quality wireless headphones. To immerse yourself in your favorite games, immerse yourself in the heart of your beloved musical band while isolating yourself from external parasitic noises, headphones with active noise reduction prove to be an ally of choice on a daily basis. The latter, when activated, greatly reduces ambient noise, thus providing a welcome surplus of insulation. In this market, several brands offer quality models: we think of Bose with its famous 700 model, but also of JBL, Apple and of course Sony. The latter has internationally renowned expertise in the field. Since its creation, the Japanese company has specialized in audio by offering major innovations. Although Sony is not the first brand to integrate a noise reduction system into its headphones, it does have some serious advantages.

Buy Sony WH-H910N noise canceling headphones for € 169

The characteristics of Sony headphones

The WH-H910N is a premium headphone that features a digital noise reduction system to isolate you in your musical bubble if the mood takes you. The headphones pick up ambient sounds and send you an opposite tone to cancel them out! This technological feat is made possible by speakers integrated into the accessory.





When noise reduction is on, the speakers continuously output their frequencies. It’s a wireless headset that connects to your compatible Bluetooth devices. With Hi-Res audio, it broadcasts quality audio to the delight of your ears. Thin, light and comfortable and endowed with a substantial autonomy, it will follow you everywhere!

In terms of comfort, the WH-H910N is very comfortable. Thin and light, it can be worn all day without interruption. For audiophiles, it has a vast array of options that come with the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Buy Sony WH-H910N noise canceling headphones for € 169