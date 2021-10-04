Sophie Tapie injured: the underlying implication of Jean-Louis Borloo against Cyril Hanouna

This Monday, October 4, 2021, Cyril Hanouna invited relatives of Bernard Tapie to pay tribute to the famous businessman the day after his disappearance. On the set, Jean-Louis Borloo did not fail to make a remark to the host, concerning his clash with Sophie Tapie.

A sequence that had greatly reacted to Internet users … Guest on the set of Do not touch My TV Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Sophie Tapie was embarrassed when Cyril Hanouna asked her for news of her father, Bernard Tapie. While the tone had risen and the host had preferred to shorten the show, the story did not end there. On Twitter, Cyril Hanouna had confided that he had been in contact with Stéphane Tapie. “I told her that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love her. Stéphane and I, see you tomorrow, because a friend is important“, he wrote. A few days later, it was on Sunday October 3, 2021 that Bernard Tapie died of stomach cancer at the age of 78.

Touched by the disappearance of the businessman, Cyril Hanouna invited some of his relatives to the set of Do not touch My TV.Jean-Louis Borloo, former minister and friend of Bernard Tapie took the opportunity to make an implication to the host. “I came here because you do this tribute, but before, I called Sophie Tapie and the family, because she had some grief a few days ago … The family and Sophie are people who have a heart like that, there is no the beginning of a grudge and now, I came with their agreement to say thank you for this tribute to Bernard“, he confided. Touched by his words, Cyril Hanouna replied:”Thank you Jean-Louis, that makes me very happy because you know, I’m very close to Stéphane Tapie, it’s true that we started together. I remember, we talked about it again this morning because I was messing around with him to try to change his mind. I said to him: ‘If you want, I’ll come and make photocopies!’, Because in fact we were together, we both always made photocopies.“

Jean-Louis Borloo: “A bouquet of flowers never hurts!”

Moved, the host assured by referring to Stéphane Tapie: “He said to me: ‘You know, we’re like two brothers, two brothers can argue, but it always loves each other even more!’“Regretting his clash with Sophie Tapie, he explained:”It’s true that the Tapie family, I love them, Sophie knows it, and it’s true that I too was very sorry because here it is, I consider it so much like the family here … I’m glad you told me Jean-Louis.“To which the latter replied:”It clarifies and a bouquet of flowers never hurts!“To conclude, Cyril Hanouna assured that he would see what he can do.

