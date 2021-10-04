Spain: eleven corpses found off the Balearic Islands

Contrary to what the Balearic Prefecture had announced in a press release, it was not eleven lifeless bodies that were recovered on Monday off the Spanish island of Cabrera, but fourteen living people. It is thanks to the report of a sailboat, “in the west of the island” that these people were able to be found. According to the authorities, three suspected missing persons are still wanted. It was not specified whether these people were migrants, but the fourteen castaways were traveling aboard a makeshift boat, said the prefecture.

2021, “the deadliest year on the migratory route to Spain”

The hypothesis of migrants having been shipwrecked is however likely, while the number of arrivals of migrants, often from Algeria or Morocco, has jumped in recent months. Last week, nearly 300 of them were rescued by authorities off the Balearic Islands. In mid-September, the bodies of eight migrants who left Algeria or Morocco, including that of a child and three women, were found by the Spanish authorities on beaches in the province of Almeria.



While controls have been tightened in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Spain from Morocco, the migratory route of the “harragas”, the Arab nickname given to illegal migrants leaving from Algeria, has increased according to NGOs and authorities. It can do more than 200 km and is more dangerous this season, the sea being much less favorable than in summer.