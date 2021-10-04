Speculation on the future of Stéphane Richard at the head of Orange

Stéphane Richard, CEO of the mobile operator Orange, in Paris, February 13, 2020. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Orange inaugurated, Wednesday, September 29, its new head office, Bridge, in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Hauts-de-Seine). But the immediate future of the leading French operator does not play out in these brand new premises. Rather, it is necessary to watch a few kilometers away, on the Île de la Cité, for the judgment that the Paris Court of Appeal was to render, Wednesday, October 6, in the Crédit Lyonnais-Tapie case. After the death of the businessman, Sunday, October 3, the president of the court of appeal is expected to announce on Wednesday “The reopening of the debates” before returning the decision “Promptly”.

This decision will, in turn, have direct consequences on the governance of the group. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orange since February 2011, Stéphane Richard is tried for the second time in this case for “complicity in the embezzlement of public funds”.





The case dates back to 2008, when the Enarque was still chief of staff to Christine Lagarde at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. Stéphane Richard was released at first instance, in July 2019, but the public prosecutor requested on appeal, in June, a three-year prison sentence against him, two of which were suspended, and a 100,000 euros fine. Rather than suffer the events, the boss of Orange tried to regain the initiative.

“It’s very awkward”

Anticipating the end of his third term at the head of the group, in May 2022, he announced in an interview with Sunday newspaper, September 11, that he will not be a candidate for a fourth lease … But that he would see himself remaining as simple chairman of the group, leaving another personality, which remains to be defined, to occupy the post of general manager. A maneuver to try to keep control.

“It’s very awkward, estimates Sébastien Crozier, president of the CFE-CGC of Orange. This gives the impression that he is clinging to his post, it creates a form of instability and it stirs up a kind of war of succession. ” For now, neither the government nor the State Participation Agency want to comment on its maintenance or possible succession.

The court’s decision should partly clarify the subject: the line decreed by Bruno Le Maire in 2018, and which is still valid, is that a conviction, whatever it is, would force him to resign. In the event of his acquittal, several relatives believe that he would manage to remain as non-executive president, even if Emmanuel Macron does not have one “A great desire”, concedes a visitor to the Elysee. In 2018, the President of the Republic almost let him go when he applied for a third term.

