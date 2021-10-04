More

    Spider-Man: Sony vs. Marvel, And The Victory Comes To?

    Spider-Man: Sony vs. Marvel, And The Victory Comes To?

    On October 20, the Spiderverse will return with Venom: Let Ther Be Carnage, featuring the two most famous symbiotes in the universe. On December 15, it’s Spider-Man who will weave his web again, with No Way Home. One universe but two companies: Sony and Disney.

    For a very long time, cinematographic exploitation rights and those of derivative products related to Spider-Man belong to Sony, which therefore funded the Sam Raimi trilogy and the two films with Andrew Garfield. But in 2010, thunderclap: Marvel is acquired by Disney, who is trying to reclaim the rights to develop his Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several years later, agreement is reached between Sony and Disney, allowing Tom Holland to become the new Spider-Man, and to integrate it into the MCU.


    Sony recovers most of the related revenue, but at present, the world portrayed in the Venom films differs from that developed by Disney. However, a specific element linked to Venom: Let There Be Carnage suggests that the issue of rights is progressing. Warning, everything that follows is spoiled, we therefore invite all those who do not wish to know more not to click on the spoiler tag.

