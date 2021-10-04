Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): a player hid to avoid being lynched by the supporters!

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

Clearly, not a single weekend goes by without incidents occurring in Ligue 1 this season. If the one that has just passed has been generally calm in the stands, the only knot of tension occurred yesterday at Roazhon Park where Stade Rennais inflicted on PSG its first defeat in 2021-2022 (2-0).

While the pre-match and the match itself went off without notable incidents, the tension between supporters on both sides actually escalated after the final whistle. Fans of Stade Rennais, some of whom would have been hooded, came to verbally provoke their Parisian counterparts when they were already in the bus to return to Paris.

Parisian fans then got off their coach to do battle, but the intervention of the police prevented the situation from degenerating and, after a few minutes under tension, the Parisian supporters were able to move away from Roazhon Park. At the stadium, an SRFC player also almost got lynched! “The clashes that have broken out around the stadium force PSG players to remain confined in the parking lot of Roazhon Park, assures journalist Saber Desfarges. A Rennes player who had managed to get out of the enclosure had to hide to avoid being taken to task. “

The clashes that have erupted around the stadium force the PSG players to remain confined in the parking lot of Roazhon Park.

A Rennes player who had managed to get out of the enclosure had to hide to avoid being taken to task. #SRFCPSG

– Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) October 3, 2021