Steam Neo Fest: 5 demos to rack your brains!

And yes ! It’s already time for a new festival for Steam. Like each of these events, the Steam Neo Fest is an opportunity for developers to present their demos. It is also an opportunity for players to discover them. It’s not always easy to navigate through the mass of trial versions available, which is why we’ve brought you a selection of the best Puzzle and Brain game demos available for Steam Neo Fest. .

Evertried

This rogue-lite in isometric view asks the player to think about their every move. Indeed, its movements are synchronized with those of the enemies, bad handling quickly occurs and is severely punished. In a few moves, the player has to start all over again. However, the experience is not overly frustrating, because in a few parts, he assimilates the behavior of monsters and can therefore anticipate them. You have to see Evertried as a Crypt of the Necrodancer who would have merged with an Into the Breach. The result is tactical and stakeholder parts that are never alike. The player can obviously find Power-UPS to progress more easily. Finally, we welcome without problem the artistic direction of the title which uses pixel art very well to draw a seductive universe. Evertried is one of those games that we can’t wait to see the final version.

Download Evertried Demo

Storyteller

Revealed during the last Annapurna Interactive showcase, Storyteller presents a concept for the less attractive. The player is presented with a synopsis and must arrange different elements in comic boxes to manage to transcribe it. He must therefore place the sets and the protagonists in the right order to create funny sketches respecting the title of the puzzle. For example, putting a man and a woman in a church will cause a marriage. If in the next square, you put the king with another protagonist in the same room, he will reject the declaration of love of his interlocutor, because his heart is already taken. If the proposed demo is rather short, the excellent concept of Storyteller makes you want to see more, especially as the general aesthetic is quite attractive. We therefore highly recommend the demo.

Download Storyteller Demo

Kaiju Wars

While he cheerfully digs into Subset Games’ Into the Breach to create tactical clashes on small-sized checkerboards, Kaiju Wars seems to have a few tricks up his sleeve. First of all, his delightfully retro artistic direction cannot be ignored. We can also appreciate the impressive scale ratios between the monsters attacking the cities and a frankly superb rendering in pixel art. It’s hard to know if its game mechanics last, but Kaiju Wars seduces with its polished aesthetics and original storytelling that wonderfully uses print frames from 80s comics.





Download the Kaiju Wars demo

Castle Morihisa

Have you always dreamed of a Slay the Spire-like taking on Japan as a feudal context? Well that’s exactly what Castle Morihisa offers. In this puzzle game, you have to build a dock of cards to face various enemies. Combining chance, reflection and combos galore, the dock building game has been able to perpetuate itself over time and Castle Morihisa seems to be fully in line with this movement. If it is hard to know if its mechanics and its cards will be original enough to keep players in suspense, we can recognize a very pleasant narrative context.

Download Castle Morihisa demo

AirHead

This puzzle and platform game is based on a fun idea, to say the least. At any time, the player can extract his head from his body to use it in puzzles. For example, he can inflate it so that it floats to a button higher up or to help it glide over long distances. Based on this original idea and a unique universe, AirHead seems to offer a refreshing approach to the platformer puzzle which usually tends to describe anxiety-provoking situations. We will take for example the excellent productions of the Playdead studio such as Limbo and Inside.