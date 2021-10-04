Stéphane Plaza is looking for a house in Cantal

The most famous real estate agent in France has set his sights on Cantal. Above all, he threw himself headlong into the search for a house for a neo-rural couple who wanted to live in Aurillac, and who entrusted their search for the ideal property to the organizer.

For several days, the local network at the head of which Sandra Rispal officiates, rue des Carmes, is active to find this nugget which will then be presented to the couple by Thibault Chanel, Stéphane Plaza’s accomplice in the provinces, and shown on television.

If you have a house for sale in Aurillac (or 1-15 km around), with three bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen or a large living room with open kitchen, a garden of around 1,000 m2, a garage for a car and a motorbike and no work needed, all for a budget of 250,000 €, M6 cameras could stop at your place soon (information on 04.71.49.24.55 or 06.45.39.69.30).

A good connoisseur of her territory, Sandra Rispal, of the Stéphane Plaza real estate network, has already selected a few properties in order to present them to Thibaut Chanel, who will retain three.

These three houses, which best meet the criteria sought, will be shown to the couple who wish to settle in Aurillac, facing the camera. Filming should take place at the end of October.

But we remain on the alert: if an Aurillacois wishes to sell his house and the criteria “match”, he should contact us. We will come and visit it and it may be selected …

, says Sandra Rispal.

A double sink in the bathroom would be a plus! But that is primarily a criterion of Stéphane Plaza. A good hearer …

Marie-Edwige Hebrard