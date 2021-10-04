Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, prepares his internal succession

Stéphane Richard is awaiting the verdict of his trial in the Tapie case, a verdict postponed due to the death of the businessman on Sunday. In the event of a new release, he will have to choose a new general manager from among several candidates. Two of his deputies with very different profiles stand out.

At Orange too, it is the time of the presidential campaign. The third term of its CEO Stéphane Richard ends next May. And already, everyone is only talking about this internally. “It rustles everywhere,” explains an Orange executive. “Will stay, will not stay, everyone is speculating,” sighs a union pillar of the telecom operator, tired of this atmosphere. The start of this race for succession seems to be put on hold.

Because before his succession, the former chief of staff of Christine Lagarde in Bercy had to pass a final legal obstacle. On October 6, the Paris Court of Appeal was due to render its decision in the part of the case that concerns him. He is on trial for “complicity in fraud” and “complicity in embezzlement of public funds” for having encouraged the choice of arbitration in the Tapie-Adidas affair when he was at the Ministry of the Economy. In the first instance, Stéphane Richard had been released. If he is again, he will be able to claim to remain non-executive chairman of Orange. However, the death of Bernard Tapie this Sunday has upset the calendar. The court of appeal announced on Monday that it was postponing its decision to a later date.

Lagarde case law

Otherwise, it will be more difficult. In 2018, before the release of the first instance, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire estimated that in the event of a conviction, Stéphane Richard should leave office. A political position that has not changed. Except that the sentence is “light”. In the same case, “the minister at the time, Christine Lagarde, was convicted in 2016 for ‘negligence’ and was kept in her post as Managing Director of the IMF, notes a close friend of the CEO of Orange. ‘hui the European Central Bank “. Everything will depend on the judgment, the words and their weight in the event of a conviction.

In any case, the CEO of Orange will not seek a third operational term, but wishes to remain non-executive chairman. He thus surfs on a desire of the State, still a shareholder of Orange at 23%, to separate the functions of chairman of managing director.

The state is not opposed to the maintenance of Stéphane Richard as president. This would have the advantage of leading a smooth transition with the future CEO. But it would also present the risk that the current CEO struggles to let go of the power he has held for more than ten years. Bercy does not want to relive a governance crisis like at Engie. “He has had enough of daily operations, promises one of his relatives. He will not be a super-president.” It remains to name a boss who is compatible with Stéphane Richard if he remains president.





Two internal favorites

Suddenly, the race for the CEO is open at Orange. Several names are mentioned internally such as that of Fabienne Dulac, director of Orange France, Jean-François Fallacher, the boss of the Spanish subsidiary, Michaël Trabbia who heads innovation or Ramon Fernandez, the financial director. The latter does not have the favors of Stéphane Richard who estimated, in the JDD, that he had too financial a vision of Orange and did not take enough “bets”. Ramon Fernandez, however, has the advantage of embodying at Orange the state shareholder line of “financial prudence”.

The favorites are Fabienne Dulac and Jean-François Fallacher. Two very different profiles. The first represents the historic heart of Orange: France. Knowing the powerful unions of the group, she notably managed the deployment of fiber, dear to the government. To her liabilities, however, she suffered the breakdown of emergency numbers before the summer, even if the CEO does not hold it against her internally. Fabienne Dulac has the support of Stéphane Richard who advocates “a choice complementary to his” adds one of his relatives. Finally, she has the advantage of being a woman while the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, is committed to promoting women at the head of companies in which the State is a shareholder, such as at Engie.

Renew leadership

Jean-François Fallacher, on the contrary, has a very international profile having managed several subsidiaries in Romania, Poland and Spain for ten years. As for Michaël Trabbia, he campaigns but looks like an outsider. It is the former chief of staff of Stéphane Richard, “but he is not sufficiently capped” to claim the general direction, explains us a close to the group.

A few names outside of Orange are also circulating. That of Schneider’s boss in Europe, Christel Heydemann, comes back with insistence. Director of Orange for three years, she knows the company and the telecoms sector having worked at Alcatel for more than ten years. That of Delphine Ernotte is sometimes mentioned when she managed Orange France for five years. But the entourage of the boss of France Television denies her candidacy. Remains Vivek Badrinath who was already approached in 2018. Former manager of Orange, he has been with competitor Vodafone for five years. Even if internal candidates are privileged, the group wishes to renew its management and bring in new people.