Stock market: 2 stocks to buy after strong variations

The Paris Stock Exchange fell 1.8% last week, worried about accelerating inflation. In this context, discover our advice on the three biggest increases and the four biggest declines of the SBF 120 index.



Inflation is making investors tremble again. Driven by a surge in energy prices, the rise in the general price level is accelerating.

If the movement is confirmed, it could weigh on the profitability of companies and push central banks to tighten their monetary policy faster than expected.





Takeover bid on Eutelsat?

This prospect caused the Paris Bourse to falter last week, with the CAC 40 dropping 1.82% and the SBF 120 1.78%. Both indices are now losing more than 3% over one month but remain up more than 16% since the start of the year.

The air gap of last week did not prevent some stocks from offering a clear progression. Eutelsat thus soared by 20% following a takeover offer from Patrick Drahi at 12.10 euros. The company rejected this proposal but an overbidding is not excluded. On October 4, the share of the satellite operator also listed slightly above 12.10 euros.

The actions Coface (+ 6.70%) and Elior (+ 4.59%) also benefited from significant increases.

Conversely, several securities members of the SBF 120 strongly amplified the fall in the stock market last week.

Solutions 30 and Air France-KLM are on the decline

Very volatile, the action Solutions 30 To

