Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Tuesday, October 5, 2021

(AOF) – Bilendi

On the occasion of the publication of its half-year results, Bilendi confirmed its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic developments and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching, by 2023, a turnover of 50 million. euros, and an EBITDA of between 20 and 25% of turnover, or 10 to 12.5 million euros.

Eramet

Eramet has announced to the holders of the open-ended bonds with redemption option in cash and / or in new shares (ODIRNAN) 2016 remaining in circulation that it will proceed to the early redemption of said ODIRNAN 2016 in circulation on November 19, with a view to their cancellation. The holders of ODIRNAN 2016 can exercise their right to the allocation / exchange of shares in the company relating thereto, up to (and including) 25 October next.

Ober

The Ober group, specialist in decorative and technical solutions for interior fittings, will publish (after market close) its results for the first half of the year.





Recylex

Recylex SA has announced that, given the ongoing debt restructuring processes, it is unable to publish its half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2021. The lead, zinc and polypropylene recycling specialist will communicate later on the progress of the restructuring process as well as on the publication of its half-year financial report.

Rothschild & Co

Following the lifting of the recommendation by the Prudential Control and Resolution Authority (ACPR) on distributions as of October 1, 2021, Rothschild & Co confirmed its decision to pay an interim dividend of 1.04 euro per share for the current 2021 fiscal year. The ex-date has been set for October 18, 2021 and the payment date, October 20, 2021.

Spartoo

In the first half, Spartoo recorded adjusted EBITDA up 11% to € 2.73 million for sales up 19% to € 74.4 million. The specialist in the sale of online fashion items thus posted an EBITDA margin of 3.7% against 3.9% a year earlier.