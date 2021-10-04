summary in video, ranking… Colbrelli winner of a legendary edition





11:10 – The summary of Paris-Roubaix 2021 in video Discover the highlights of this 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix, with this video summary offered by France TV:

10:37 – No regrets for Laporte, 6th in the final standings Best Frenchman of this Paris-Roubaix 2021, Christophe Laporte returned to the scenario of the race, made particularly difficult by the rain and mud. “It was a little safe who can, he said. We weren’t too much concerned with the tactics, the most important thing was to stay on the bike and try to come back to the front. We collaborated a lot. with the riders present in the group I was in, but unfortunately we couldn’t get back to the front, we were too far away. I didn’t even see the group that had gone out, I didn’t know not who was in front because I was in the cars when it came out. I have no regrets about my way of running, I was in a good position but I suffered a puncture after which I took a long time to come back. When I came back I had no more brakes so I had to change my bike and at that point I was really very far away. I really thought my race was over, but I didn’t want to no regrets trying to come back. I managed to get back on the group in front and after that it was done with the pedal and with wear “.

10:26 – Vermeersch stunning second in Paris-Roubaix At 22, Florian Vermeersch also played his first Paris-Roibaic yesterday and achieved the feat of playing for victory until the end. “It is especially the disappointment that takes the top but I know that I can be proud of myself and I think that in the coming days, it will be the satisfaction that will remain as a feeling, he said after the race. goal was to be in the breakaway, especially a big one like this. And we succeeded since there were three of the Lotto Soudal team. I constantly told my partners in the breakaway that we had to continue to make efforts, even if it meant being caught. This is what happened, but I managed to recover and follow the right movements. Said I was there to play for the win. Since I was with two runners capable of winning massive sprints, I tried to let them go twice but it didn’t work. “



10:13 – Van der Poel “proud” of his race Mathieur Van der Poel, who discovered the cobblestones of the Hell of the North yesterday, was one of the great leaders of the race, which he finally finished in third place. “I am proud to be on the podium during my first participation in Paris-Roubaix”, he said after the finish. I was exhausted at the end. During the last 30 or 40 kilometers, I was constantly on the limit. Of course you still hope other people are the same, and it had to be, but in the sprint I was the most tired, the other two were better than me. I’m happy with my race, I was able to run as I like to do: on the attack! If I have to lose, I prefer to do it by fighting. It was a great edition and I will not soon forget this race. Time made him even more heroic than I expected “.

10:04 – Colbrelli: “The race of my dreams” Sonny Colbrelli expressed his emotion and his enthusiasm yesterday, after having crossed the finish line as a winner, for his first participation: “This is my first Paris-Roubaix and I am winning! I am very happy. C he is a legendary Roubaix today, with the rain from the start. I followed Mathieu van der Poel in the final, I did a great sprint and I’m really happy with this victory. It was great difficult, you always had to stay in a good position ahead on the cobbles. Gianni Moscon is very strong in the long races, he was very strong today, but behind, Mathieu van der Poel, Florian Vermeersch and I did a good job to come back. For the sprint I focused on van der Poel but Vermeersch almost surprised us. 20 or 25 meters from the finish line I managed to pass. It was borderline but hey! race of my dreams. It’s my year, for sure! “.