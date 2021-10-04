Taiwan accuses China of “provocations” after record incursion of 56 Chinese planes into its airspace

The tension does not decrease between Taiwan and China. Taipei strongly denounced the record incursion, Monday, October 4, of 56 Chinese army planes in its air defense zone.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had taken off planes to issue warnings after 36 fighters, 12 bombers with H-6 nuclear capability and other planes entered its air defense identification area (ADIZ) from the southwest. Four other Chinese planes later that night entered this area, which is airspace in which a state wishes to identify and locate aircraft for national security reasons.

In 2020, 380 Chinese Air Force aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. Since January 2021, they are more than 600.

Show of strength

For its part, the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s main decision-making body in matters of policy towards China, accused the latter of “Seriously undermine the status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. “We demand from the authorities in Beijing that they immediately cease their provocative, non-peaceful and irresponsible actions”spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said in a statement, saying that Taiwan “Will not give in[it] never “ threats.

Beijing considers this island populated by 23 million people as a rebel province called to return to its fold, if necessary by force. Since Xi Jinping took over as head of China in 2012, Chinese warplanes have entered the air defense identification zone almost daily.

On Friday, the anniversary of Communist China, a record number of Chinese Air Force planes, 38 in total, including a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber, entered the area. On Saturday, a new record was set with the incursion of 39 aircraft, according to the Taiwanese defense ministry.





Such incursions by Chinese aviation in this area have multiplied for two years, Beijing intends to carry out demonstrations of force at important times. It is also a way for China to test Taipei’s aging fleet of fighter jets.

The United States denounces “military provocations”

The next day, via a statement from the State Department, the United States said “Very worried” from “Military provocations” from China near Taiwan, judging them “Destabilizing” for the “Regional peace and stability”. “We urge Beijing to stop its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and its coercion against Taiwan”, added Washington, reaffirming its “Unwavering commitment” alongside this island.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted to the remarks on Monday, accusing Washington of sending “An extremely erroneous and irresponsible signal” by his actions “Provocative”, such as the sale of arms to Taipei and the sending of warships to the Taiwan Strait. “The United States should rectify its mistakes, sincerely bow to the “one-china principle”(…) cautiously and adequately manage the Taiwan question and stop supporting the separatist Taiwanese separatist forces ”, said his spokesperson Hua Chunying.

In this tense context, a mission from the French Senate is expected on Tuesday, October 5, in the island. Led by Alain Richard, president of the Senate-Taiwan exchange and study group, this delegation will notably meet the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.