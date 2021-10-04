Taken by storm, used cars more and more expensive

This is one of the consequences of the health crisis, which paralyzed many industries for months. Currently, in France, motorists are flocking to used cars, which drives up prices. In particular, a shortage of semiconductors, these small electronic components which one finds in the cars, and which blow up the delays. Due to a lack of parts, the time to get new cars has increased, hence the scramble for opportunities.

Overall, the automotive market has declined in recent months, with 133,835 new car registrations in September, a decline of 20.5% compared to last year, according to figures from the Automotive Platform (PFA). “The automobile is not going again. The automobile crisis is real and is sinking”, underlines François Roudier, spokesperson for the PFA, quoted by AFP.

The second-hand market continues to evolve at record levels since the start of the year, with a 12.9% over nine months, causing prices to explode.