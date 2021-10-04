Taken by storm, used cars more and more expensive

CONSUMPTION – Used car prices have been rising steadily in recent months as stocks are dwindling. An increase of around 10% is to be expected, with occasions sometimes more expensive than new ones.
This is one of the consequences of the health crisis, which paralyzed many industries for months. Currently, in France, motorists are flocking to used cars, which drives up prices. In particular, a shortage of semiconductors, these small electronic components which one finds in the cars, and which blow up the delays. Due to a lack of parts, the time to get new cars has increased, hence the scramble for opportunities.
Overall, the automotive market has declined in recent months, with 133,835 new car registrations in September, a decline of 20.5% compared to last year, according to figures from the Automotive Platform (PFA). “The automobile is not going again. The automobile crisis is real and is sinking”, underlines François Roudier, spokesperson for the PFA, quoted by AFP.
The second-hand market continues to evolve at record levels since the start of the year, with a 12.9% over nine months, causing prices to explode.
Up to 1000 € more
“With the new purchases that are looming, we would be on prices that could increase in the order of 1000 €, which is really very important”, Jérôme Sirgue, director of “Mérignac Auto” explains at the microphone of TF1 8 PM.
In his dealership, his stock of second-hand vehicles has decreased by 40%. In addition to delivery times, there is also a shortage of company cars. “These companies which renew cars, sometimes after a year, are forced to wait longer, by not renewing their cars and by keeping their old cars, which do not return to the second-hand market”, regrets the professional. According to him, “the stock went down very quickly” and the effects are felt “since the end of summer”.
We have no solutions, we will adapt to the market, reduce volumes, reduce margins
Strong demand is causing prices to soar: an increase of 10% is to be expected. And, paradoxically, young used cars are sometimes more expensive than new ones. “We are looking more for 2020 or 2019. We need a big budget”, confides a couple who are looking for a used car.
