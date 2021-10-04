



Game News Tales of Arise: Sword Art Online invites itself to the party, details

Released on September 10, Tales of Arise gave the license a great comeback with a very well received game and a million copies sold. Taking advantage of this launch, Bandai Namco announces a DLC in collaboration with another of its licenses.

Tales of Arise will therefore soon have additional paid content dedicated to Sword Art Online, a series of games adapted from the eponymous anime. From October 7 and for about fifteen euros, players will be able to get a dedicated pack, containing a special fight, weapons, an Arte or even outfits. Furthermore, two new difficulties, “very easy” and “Unknown” will be added to the title free of charge. The second difficulty will further increase the challenge by placing just after the highest level currently available. But let’s get back to the contents of the pack, which will be as follows: A fight against Asuna and Kirito (whose voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, is also Law’s)

New costumes for Alphen, Shionne and Law

Kirito’s weapons

A Mystic Arte to unlock Hairstyles are also on the program, Asuna and Kirito will be at level 98, and three new combat quests will accompany the update. They will unlock new designs for weapons for free.

