Taliban say they have neutralized an Islamic State cell

The operation took place on Sunday, just hours after a bomb attack on Kabul’s Id Gah mosque.

The Taliban claimed Monday (October 4th) to have neutralized a cell of the Islamic State (IS) group in Kabul, a few hours after a bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan capital, in which at least five people were killed.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that a cache of ISIS elements had been destroyed and its occupants killed on Sunday evening in northern Kabul. AFP witnesses and journalists heard explosions and gunfire in the capital during the operation. Images posted on social networks also showed a large explosion followed by a fire.

El-K, sworn enemy of the Taliban

“Last night, a special Mujahideen unit from the Islamic Emirate carried out an operation against ISIS insurgents.“, In a district of Kabul, Mujahid said on his Twitter account. The ISIS cache “was completely destroyed and all ISIS members inside were killed“, He assured. An official living in the neighborhood, Abdul Rahaman, told AFP that “large numberMembers of the Taliban special forces attacked at least three surrounding houses during “many hours“. The Taliban “said they were looking for Daesh fighters (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) nearby», He resumed. “I don’t know how many were killed or arrested, but the fighting was intense“.

The operation took place just hours after a Sunday bombing of the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, where a funeral ceremony was being held for Mujahid’s mother, who died last week. At least five people have been killed and 11 injured, civilians and Taliban, a government official told AFP on condition of anonymity. Three people were arrested in connection with this attack, according to the same source.

On Monday, Mujahid told AFP that an investigation was still ongoing, but that “early reports suggest ISIS-linked groups may have carried out the attack“. Under the name EI-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), the group claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in recent years in Afghanistan. Even though they are two radical Sunni groups, ISIS and the Taliban are in competition and are animated by a stubborn and reciprocal hatred.