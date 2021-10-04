More

    Tarn: breakdown of the telephone network in the Tarn, 25,000 subscribers affected

    A telephone network failure has been raging for a few hours in the Tarn, in particular for Bouygues and SFR subscribers. The prefecture invites you to dial 112 in an emergency.

    A partial telephone failure has been in progress since Monday afternoon. According to the prefecture, “lhe department of Tarn is currently experiencing a partial failure of the SFR and Bouygues fixed telephony and internet networks. 25,000 subscribers would be affected by this outage “.


    State services add that “operators are mobilized to restore the situation as quickly as possible”. No details are given on the origin of this failure.

    Contact emergency numbers on mobile phones

    The prefecture recommends, from privilégier the use of mobile phones to dial emergency numbers (112, 17,18,15). Contacted, Sdis (the departmental fire and rescue service) confirms that there is no difficulty in reaching 18 from a mobile phone of a Bouygues or SFR subscriber.

    The suppliers Bouygues and SFR have not yet responded to our questions.

    A fortnight ago, a failure of the network of Bouygues and SFR subscribers (mobile telephony and 3G-4G) occurred following the fire of two pylons in Albi.


    Aslam

