Tatiana-Laurence: Deceived by Xavier Delarue, discover this shocking publication deleted from the networks

Flagship candidates for the first season of Secret Story, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue had touched viewers at the launch of the TF1 star reality TV. Still in love more than ten years later, Tatiana and Xavier separated, and even divorced, a few months ago. Before meeting again and announcing the imminent arrival of their first child. Only here, this weekend, Tatiana-Laurence revealed in an Instagram post that her husband had cheated on her, with one of his comrades actress of Mysteries of Love.

Tatiana-Laurence: Pregnant and cheated on by her husband Xavier

She had started her post: “I announce that Xavier DELARUE is in a relationship with Marjorie Bourgeois. The two lovers have loved each other for a long time now and have not been able to cease their common passion despite the adventure which began again after our divorce. Sad to have learned it like that, not by themselves and to have been in my state, completely deceived by them both. But I want to tell you the truth, as they did not have the c…. to tell you themselves, not even to me. I will not add that I am sad, devastated, devastated, broken for life .. »





Post deleted by Tatiana-Laurence ⓒ Instagram @aqababe

Before concluding : “You can imagine my condition … But at least the truth is offered to you. No more secrecy, they are free to live their idyll in broad daylight, I release them! Happiness to them. I wish a long life of love. The heart has its reasons that reason ignores… “ A few minutes later, the future mother deleted her post, but it had already been captured by bloggers … We sincerely hope that the beautiful Tatiana-Laurence will go through this difficult ordeal, as calmly as possible, before the arrival of her child.