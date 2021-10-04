Tatiana-Laurence Delarue at its worst: according to her, Xavier would have an affair with an actress of the Mysteries of love

Sunday October 3, 2021, Tatiana-Laurence Delarue accused her companion Xavier of having an affair with one of the stars of the Mysteries of Love series. In a long message posted on Twitter, the mother-to-be said she was devastated and devastated.

They seemed to be spinning the perfect love … After eighteen years of love, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue announced in early August to expect their first child. If since their reconciliation, the two ex-stars of Secret Story kept posting their happiness on social networks, the pretty blonde assured that her companion had an affair with an actress of Mysteries of love. Angry, it was on Twitter that Tatiana-Laurence Delarue wrote: “I announce that Xavier Delarue is in a relationship with Marjorie Bourgeois. The two lovers had loved each other for a long time and could not cease their common passion despite the adventure that began again after our divorce. Sad to have learned it like that, not by themselves and to have been, in my state, completely deceived by them both. But I want to tell you the truth as they didn’t have the balls to tell you themselves, not even to me.“

In shock, Tatiana-Laurence Delarue said: “I will not add that I am sad, devastated, devastated, broken for life … You can imagine my condition. No more secrecy, they are free to live their idyll in broad daylight, I release them! Happiness to them. I wish them a long life of love. The heart has its reasons that reason ignores…” A few minutes later, the young woman deleted her message. For their part, Xavier Delarue and Marjorie Bourgeois did not respond to these accusations.

A complicated pregnancy

Yes the pretty blonde faces a very complicated personal situation, her priority is to give birth to a healthy baby. While she suffers from gestational hyperthyroidism, it was a few weeks earlier that she had described her symptoms: “Fatigue to total exhaustion … My heart beats at 110 beats per minute, that is to say, it is day and night in the Olympic race … Eyes which can swell strongly when waking up. Extreme migraines every day up to the neck … But I stay strong as much as possible, I show neither my intense fatigue, nor my difficult movements, nor my sudden fall asleep, I hang on.“

