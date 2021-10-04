Tatiana Laurence: Pregnant and cheated on by Xavier Delarue, she rocks everything!

Not long ago, Tatiana Laurence confided in her difficult pregnancy … We must believe that fate is hitting the beautiful blonde. Former battered woman, life was not kind to her until she met Xavier. But today, the young woman fights domestic violence brilliantly. On the video above, you can see with what enthusiasm Tatiana gives her support and it’s beautiful to see. A revenge on his misfortune lived with his companion at the time. What a surprise when we learn of his separation from Xavier in 2020. There are couples that we cannot imagine separately and we can say that they were part of it. Not at the end of our surprises, telling us a year after the two lovers get back together and that Tatiana is pregnant …





Tatiana knows her mistress

A happiness that makes more than one dream… at first sight. If all seemed to be going for the best, Tatiana Laurence reveals behind the scenes. In her publication she writes: ” I announce that Xavier Delarue is in a relationship with Marjorie Dubois. The two lovers had loved each other for a long time and could not cease their common passion despite the adventure that began again after our divorce. Sad to have learned it like that, not by themselves and to have been, in my state, completely deceived by them both. But I want to tell you the truth. (…) I will not add that I am sad, devastated, devastated, broken for life… You can imagine my condition. No more secrecy, they are free to live their idyll in broad daylight, I release them! Happiness to them. (…) The heart has its reasons that reason ignores…”

A long message that leaves no room for doubt. The young woman’s couple is finished. But a doubt persists: shortly after the publication of this confession, the future mother deleted it. There is no doubt that we will know a little more in a few days …