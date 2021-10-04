Tatiana-Laurence pregnant and cheated on by Xavier? Shocking revelations about the actor and a new break

Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue seemed to be spinning the perfect love since their reconciliation a few months ago. On a small cloud, the couple even announced the most beautiful news this summer: they are expecting their first child together almost twenty years after falling in love with each other. What a surprise then when the pretty blonde who fights against domestic violence seized her Twitter account to post there a breaking message on the night of Saturday to Sunday October 3, 2021. Worse still, Tatiana revealed to have been betrayed by Xavier, who would have been unfaithful with one of his colleagues from Mysteries of love (TMC).





“I announce that Xavier Delarue is in a relationship with Marjorie Bourgeois. The two lovers had loved each other for a long time and could not stop their common passion despite the adventure that began again after our divorce.“, were able to learn the Net surfers. And for the former candidate of Secret Story (2007) to express his grief and anger: “Sad to have learned it like that, not by themselves and to have been, in my state, completely deceived by them both. But I want to tell you the truth as they didn’t have the c ***** s to tell it to you themselves, not even to me. I will not add that I am sad, devastated, devastated, broken for life … You can imagine my condition. No more secrecy, they are free to live their idyll in broad daylight, I release them! Happiness to them. I wish them a long life of love. The heart has its reasons that reason ignores…“

Tatiana-Laurence Delarue only left her post online for a few hours on Twitter before deleting it. A limited period of time which was nevertheless enough for some to react and distribute it en masse. Since then, she has not spoken again. Xavier Delarue and Marjorie Bourgeois also remained silent.