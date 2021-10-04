Telephone canvassing: why Bloctel is down – France







“Maintenance service”. The Bloctel telephone anti-demarcharge platform is no longer responding. And this is not the fault of a technical failure. But rather to a change of operator, on October 1st. “This change implies a maintenance operation of the site of a few days currently in progress,” explains the Directorate of Competition and Fraud Control (DGCCRF). Who is careful not to set a date for the restoration of service.

This interruption of service risks being penalizing for French households: the Bloctel lists no longer operate temporarily, it is impossible for telephone canvassing companies to know who was registered and who was not. The 4 million households that had registered their name in Bloctel could therefore receive unwanted calls in the coming days. The time for the new operator, Worldline, to take over from the old one, Opposetel.





General fed up

The service is regularly criticized. “The government is fully aware that for many of our fellow citizens, unwanted and repeated telephone calls made at any time of the day, with the aim of selling them a product or providing them with a service, constitute a real nuisance” , recognized Bruno Le Maire, interviewed in August 2019.

In 2017, a survey of 60 million consumers revealed that the development of this commercial practice widely used by sellers of insulation work, solar panels and other mutuals had not weakened since the establishment of Bloctel. Worse, for nearly one in two registered for this service, the process had no effect.