Tesla sales up 20% despite shortage of electronics

In the third quarter, Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally, up 20% from its sales in the second quarter. A small feat when most manufacturers are penalized by the shortage of semiconductors.

The American electric vehicle maker Tesla announced on Saturday that it had delivered 241,300 cars in the third quarter, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2021, against the tide of a market plagued by the shortage of semiconductors.

The figure is significantly higher than the expectations of analysts, who expected just over 220,000 vehicles delivered.

96% of Model 3 and Model Y

From July to September, the Palo Alto, Calif., Group delivered 232,025 copies of its Model 3 and Model Y, according to a statement. These two models, assembled on the same platform, represent more than 96% of Tesla’s production in the third quarter. The automaker also delivered 9,275 vehicles of its Model S and Model X to customers.

In total, these volumes represent an increase of 20% compared to deliveries in the second quarter, during which Tesla had crossed, for the first time, the threshold of 200,000 cars delivered.





This progression contrasts with the results of other manufacturers. General Motors said on Friday that its sales fell by a third in the third quarter due to a lack of microchips, now essential in vehicle design.

Toyota for its part posted an increase of 1.4% in the third quarter in the USA, to 566,005 vehicles. With the shutdown of certain factories, the Japanese group had indicated that its global production would be reduced by 40% in September, to 500,000 units instead of the 900,000 planned.

In terms of production, Tesla made 237,823 cars in the third quarter, up 15% from the previous three months.

Berlin factory inaugurated soon

The automaker said in January that it wanted to grow its deliveries by 50% on average per year for several years, and this year would approach the million copies produced in a year. In the first nine months of the year, Tesla delivered around 627,000 cars.

Its European plant, near Berlin, is due to be inaugurated on October 7. Another site is under construction near Austin, Texas, and will be added to two other sites in the United States, the Fremont plant in California and the Gigafactory in Nevada.