Thailand to implement tourist tax next year

Thailand will implement a tourist tax of 500 baht (12.81 euros) for a “tourism transformation fund” next year.



The Economic Situation Administration Center last week approved the creation of this fund, which is expected to subsidize transformation projects in the sector, with a focus on sustainable and high-value tourism.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said collection of the 500 baht per person fee is expected to start next year, with the goal of raising 5 billion in the first year, assuming 10 million foreign arrivals in 2022.

The National Tourism Policy Committee has already given its approval to launch the fund in January this year, with a proposed tax of 300 baht per person.

Go from mass tourism to sustainable tourism

Mr. Yuthasak said the additional 200 baht will be reserved for projects initiated by the private sector, community businesses or social enterprises that wish to transform their business to meet the fund’s strategy:

Help the country to restructure itself from mass tourism towards an economic model with high added value or an organic, circular and green economic model; and environmentally conscious tourism.

“The projects must be co-creations and the government must use the fund to support projects that can create an economic impact.

The ratio of public-private financial support could be 50:50, 60:40 or 70:30, depending on how much importance we place on carrying out these projects, “he said.









Insurance for tourists

The fund is also intended to budget for insurance and development projects for foreign visitors that require initiatives from the government rather than the private sector, including those that require matching grants from local governments, Mr. Yuthasak.

Thailand’s tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said last January that the merit of the tourism tax is that foreign tourists who fall ill or are injured will be taken care of and receive adequate medical care.

Of the tax amount, 34 baht should be used for insurance coverage, Phiphat said.

The tax is not intended to combat the financial impact of the pandemic

Once the concept is approved, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the TAT will be required to discuss with the relevant authorities the establishment of the fund committee and funding mechanisms, such as how to collect fees from tourists, he added.

The committee should develop criteria to determine which projects are eligible for financial support.

“The additional cost will not impact tourists, as we want to focus on the quality market,” Yuthasak said.

“We hope this fund will support an overhaul of national tourism by creating safer and cleaner places.”

He added that the fund’s goal is not to tackle the financial impact of the pandemic, but rather to focus on long-term local economic growth.

Source: Bangkok Post