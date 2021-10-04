the army to the rescue in the face of gasoline shortages

200 soldiers must be deployed to supply the gas stations.

Military personnel began deploying to the UK on Monday to supply petrol stations overrun by motorists, and to try to resolve petrol shortages. After being trained to drive heavy goods vehicles and fill gasoline pumps, around 200 soldiers – half of whom are drivers – are to be deployed as part of this operation called “Escalin“. They will initially be sent to London and the South East, where the problems are concentrated.

“We are working closely with industry to help increase fuel inventories and there are signs of improvement in service station inventories across the UK as demand continues to stabilizeSaid a government spokesperson. “Stocks in London and southern England are rebuilding at a slightly slower rate than in other parts of the UK, so we have started deploying military personnel to increase supply to those areas.“, he added.

Hopes for improvement

Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the situation “calms down“22% of service stations in London and the south-east of England have no fuel, said Monday the executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, Gordon Balmer. Of around 1,100 service stations he was in contact with on Sunday, some had run out of fuel for more than a week.

“We hope the situation improves this weekGordon Balmer told Sky News, warning that it could take up to 10 days to replenish stocks. For ten days, long queues have formed in front of service stations, faced with supply problems due to a lack of truck drivers (100,000 according to professionals). They were marked in certain places by altercations between motorists at the end of their tether.

This exceptional situation is the latest consequence of the labor shortages caused by the pandemic and Brexit, with delivery problems also affecting supermarket shelves, fast food chains and even pubs.