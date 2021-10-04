the authorities deplore an “environmental disaster”

Aerial view of Huntington Beach, California, October 4, 2021. RINGO HW CHIU / AP

A race against time has begun on the Californian coast. Monday, October 4, the US Coast Guard coordinated the deployment of booms to contain a major oil spill south of Los Angeles. So far, only 3% of oil has been blocked. Some of the rejections have already reached certain beaches. According to local authorities, many fish and birds have already died.

The oil company Beta Offshore, owned by the Texas-based group Amplify Energy Corporation, is responsible for the oil spill, which began on Saturday, according to the Municipality of Huntington Beach. The flow, estimated by the same source at nearly 480,000 liters, would be due to a leak from an oil pipeline about ten kilometers from the coast.





Coast Guardsmen deploy booms to try to stop any further incursion of oil into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif., On Sunday, October 3, 2021. RINGO CHIU / AP

“A disaster for our marine fauna”

The beaches of the town, which has a population of 200,000, and Laguna Beach have been closed to the public for 24 kilometers and fishing has been banned.

Texas Amplify Energy Corporation said in a statement that a remotely controlled vehicle had been deployed to the site of the leak. “Production and operations on the pipeline on the Beta field have been stopped”, he added.

“We will make sure that Amplify Energy Corporation does everything possible to repair this environmental disaster”, said the Municipality of Huntington Beach. “It is a disaster for our marine fauna, our habitat, our economy and our community”, abounded on MSNBC Orange County local official Katrina Foley. “We took decades to build our natural habitat and it is damaged in a day”, she added.

