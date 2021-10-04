More

    The before and after photo of Michelle and Barack Obama, in love as on the first day

    The former First Lady and the former President of the United States celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary this Sunday, October 3. Michelle Obama posted a vintage snapshot of the couple, when Barack said hello to “mother, lawyer, director, author, First Lady, and … her best friend.”

    When she met Barack Obama in 1989 at a Chicago law firm, Michelle Robinson was 25 years old. He has 28. The duo which quickly becomes inseparable will marry on October 3, 1992. Almost three decades later, the couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Michelle Obama has published on her Instagram account a before-after that delighted her community of 47 million subscribers. “Formerly versus today,” she captioned a first vintage photo, in which the young duo appears sitting on a sofa, and a second, similar, but more recently immortalized. Before adding: “Happy birthday Barack – I love you!” A publication “liked” more than 2.8 million times.

    “My best friend”

    For his part, Barack Obama also celebrated the event on the social network. The former president thus shared two pictures of the embracing couple, photographed in turn on a sofa and from the back, during an embrace in front of a window. “Happy birthday, Miche,” commented the ex-president of the United States. For the past twenty-nine years, I’ve loved seeing the whole world get to know you, not just as a South Side girl. (Chicago district, Editor’s note), but also as a mother, lawyer, director, author, First Lady, and my best friend. ”

    Before concluding: “I cannot imagine my life without you.” A post already “liked” more than 2.4 million times. In early July, the duo also celebrated the birthday of their eldest daughter Malia, now 23. Her younger sister Sasha had blown out her 20 candles on June 10.

