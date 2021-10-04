The BepiColombo spacecraft relays the first close-up images of Mercury

On Friday, October 1, at 11:44 p.m. UTC, the spacecraft made the first of six scheduled overflights. While it was about 1,000 kilometers from the surface of Mercury, the spacecraft was able to capture a low-resolution black and white photo of part of the northern hemisphere using one of its surveillance cameras, before regaining altitude. We can clearly see the pockmarked appearance of the planetary surface, with several impact craters, including the Lermontov crater, more than 150 kilometers in diameter. So far, never has a probe flown over the planet so closely – 200 kilometers from the surface at the closest point.

BepiColombo is a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), executed under the leadership of ESA. Launched on October 20, 2018, this seven-year mission aims to explore the smallest and least known of the planets in our solar system. It must study all aspects of this mysterious planet, its core, surface processes, its magnetic field and its exosphere.

The information collected by BepiColombo will shed light not only on the composition and history of Mercury, but also the history and formation of the inner planets in general, including Earth, we can read on the official page of the mission. To do this, the mission embeds two machines: the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (DFO) and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio), which will be put into orbit in 2025. This is a particularly difficult mission, because Mercury’s proximity to the Sun obviously makes the environment very hostile for any spacecraft that approaches it (temperatures oscillate between −170 ° C at night and at the poles, and over 400 ° C).

A particularly difficult planet to explore

Mercury is a planet that has been very little explored. So far, only two spacecraft have approached it: NASA’s Mariner 10 probe, which flew over it three times in 1974-1975 and which provided the very first close-up images of the planet; then the NASA MESSENGER probe, which made three overflights of the planet (in 2008 and 2009), then remained in its orbit between March 2011 and April 2015, before crashing on its surface after having exhausted its propellants. However, never has a probe been so close to the planet.

A mission to Mercury involves major technical difficulties. In addition to the very high temperatures associated with the proximity of the Sun, which is just under 60 million kilometers – which involves the use of devices such as heat shields – the spacecraft must manage to reduce its speed. Indeed, unlike missions targeting the outer solar system which require strong acceleration, the machine must here compensate for the gravitational attraction of the Sun, which increases as it approaches.

To do this, the ship is equipped with an ion-powered engine and follows a complex trajectory lasting a little over seven years, during which it will fly over the planet six times (in order to benefit from its gravitational assistance). before reaching operational orbit. Since its launch, the craft has already flown over Earth once and Venus twice. Thus, it is only in 2025 that the two orbital probes will be released: the MPO will study the surface and the internal composition of Mercury, while Mio will study its magnetosphere.

This new mission – named after the Italian scientist Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo (1920-1984), who contributed to the development of the gravitational assistance maneuver that the Mariner 10 probe used for the first time in 1974 – should make it possible to collect even more information to improve our understanding of the planet itself, as well as the formation of our solar system.

A magnetic field of mysterious origin

This first overview went a priori as planned. ” The flyby was flawless from a spacecraft perspective, and it’s amazing to finally see our target planet Said Elsa Montagnon, spacecraft operations manager for the mission. The second flight over the planet is scheduled for June 23, 2022.





If Mercury interests scientists so much, it is because it is the only rocky planet – apart from the Earth – in orbit around the Sun to have a magnetic field. Magnetic fields are generated by a liquid core, but given its size, Mercury’s core should have turned cold and solid, as was observed for Mars.

According to experts, this anomaly could be due to a particular characteristic of the composition of the nucleus. Another theory is that Mercury may have been a larger body in the past, which was later stripped of most of its rock by a giant impact. It would have remained a relatively large iron core, generating a magnetic field, surrounded by a thin outer rocky envelope. BepiColombo’s instruments will provide a better understanding of the origin and evolution of this planet close to its mother star.

MPO carries a sophisticated payload of 11 instruments, including cameras, spectrometers (IR, UV, X-rays, γ-rays, neutrons), radiometer, laser altimeter, magnetometer, particle analyzers, band transponder Ka and an accelerometer. The magnetospheric orbiter carries five state-of-the-art devices, including a magnetometer, an ion spectrometer, an electronic energy analyzer, cold and energy plasma detectors, a plasma wave analyzer and an imager. Both probes should be operational for at least a year.

The animation below illustrates BepiColombo’s journey:

Source: ESA