The Cac 40 posted a third session of decline in a row despite the support of TotalEnergies, News markets

Another session of decline on the Paris Bourse where the Cac 40, which in September experienced its first month in the red since January, ended down 0.61%, to 6,477.66 points, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slips more than 1% on Wall Street, and the Nasdaq Composite of tech stocks drops more than 2%. Just like last month, stagflation fears are pushing stocks back, at a time when, moreover, central banks are becoming less accommodating on the observation of a jump in consumer prices.

Investors are worried about a slowdown in economic growth, supply difficulties, price pressures and the setbacks of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande threatened with bankruptcy and which today requested its suspension Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing where its shares have plunged 80% since the start of the year.

“Soaring energy prices are a reality and cast a dark veil on the horizon”, recalls asset manager Fidelity. “Several reasons for this phenomenon. First, the concomitant recovery of economies following a cold winter in Asia and stocks at their lowest in Europe. Added to this is the rise in the price of carbon emissions in Europe which has pushed up the prices of natural gas, a designated substitute for coal which emits half the CO2 to produce electricity. Without counting on the radical choice of China to reduce its dependence on coal and reduce its emissions by closing its coal plants. Now, as the northern hemisphere – where nearly 90% of the world’s population lives – slips inexorably towards the winter solstice, everyone is trying to secure their supplies. “

Soaring energy prices pose a risk to corporate profits in the third quarter.

Oil at new three-year highs

The North Sea Brent barrel, up more than 3%, hit 82 dollars a barrel on Monday, a new three-year high. According to OPEC + delegates, an advisory committee recommended that the enlarged cartel stick to what had been planned this summer, no more, namely an increase in production of 400,000 per day from November.





The main macroeconomic meeting of the week is scheduled for Friday with the September employment report in the United States. The consensus formed by Bloomberg expects 470,000 job creations after the air gap in August (235,000). The Fed will be particularly attentive to this statistic which could influence its decision on the timetable for reducing the amount of its asset purchases, currently by $ 120 billion per month.

TotalEnergies leads the Cac 40 performance

Strongest rise in the Cac 40, TotalEnergies was awarded 2%, supported by the prices of the barrel and by the last analysis note of Barclays, which raised its price objective on the title of the oil group from 50 to 55 euros while maintaining its opinion to “overweight “. Better performance of SRD, the oil services group TechnipFMC gained more than 6%.

crossroads ended with a gain of 1.6%. After the information from World on contacts between the group and Auchan, Barthélémy Guislain, president of the AFM, main owner of Auchan, told The voice of the North : “We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan! “.

Outside the Cac 40, EDF grew 2.6%. The French electrician should withstand macroeconomic turmoil better than its competitors, according to UBS analysts. For those at Barclays, nuclear should be the main beneficiary of the British government’s objective of achieving a 100% carbon-free energy production mix by 2035. According to the Times, Boris Johnson is expected to make such an announcement this week.



