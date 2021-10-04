The city of Fort-de-France pays tribute to Mylène Confiant, director of

The news of his disappearance created great emotion in the community. The staff and the municipality paid tribute to him this Monday, October 04, 2021 at 11 a.m. Mylène Confiant was the director of reception and services to the population of the City of Fort-de-France.

Jean-Claude Samyde

updated on October 4, 2021 at 3:12 p.m.



The staff of the city of Fort-de-France gathered this Monday, October 04, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the gardens of the Aimée theater. Everyone wanted to pay tribute to their colleague Mylène Confiant. The director of reception and services to the population of the City of Fort-de-France died suddenly on Saturday evening (October 2, 2021).









The staff of the town hall, a white rose in their hand, saluted the memory of their colleague.

The ceremony began with tributes from his colleagues and from Honorary Mayor Raymond Saint-Louis Augustin. They all reflected the great emotion and pain felt after the announcement of the disappearance of their colleague.







Raymond Saint-Louis Augustin, former mayor of Fort-de-France

Mylène Confiant joined the services of the city of Fort-de-France in 2004 to take up the post of head of the elections service. As such, she has always been of great help to the press and our media in particular.

Quickly he was entrusted with the management of reception and services to the population “because it well symbolizes the notion of public service “, say its most fervent collaborators.

The mayor of Fort-de-France, Didier Laguerre recalled Mylène Confiant’s sense of exceptional manager as well as his listening skills and his human qualities.

I want to testify to her human qualities, her love for her country, her commitment to women’s rights, as well as to the defense of the Creole language. It is a huge loss for the city of Fort-de-France. Didier Laguerre, mayor of Fort-de-France

Mylène Confiant tribute ceremony



The various employees of the city of Fort-de-France then planted a white rose for Mylène Confiant.







Wilfreid Jalta from the City Communication Department

Martinique la 1ère presents its condolences to the family of Mylène Confiant, to the mayor of Fort-de-France and to his collaborators.