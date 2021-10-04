“The complexity of the banking profession, highly regulated and so different from theirs, got the better of GAFA’s ambitions”

In Berlin, August 31, 2021. ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS

Losses & profits. Google gives up becoming a banker. He announced, Friday 1er October, the abandonment of his project entitled “Google Plex”. The idea, in the works for more than two years, was to offer users of the Google Pay payment system to open an account giving access to a credit card and financial services. In order not to offend the banks, Google waved the white flag of cooperation. Establishments like Citi, the Bank of Montreal or Stanford Federal Credit Union, with few bank branches, have signed with the star of Mountain View (California).

Google will be more modestly satisfied with developing digital tools for the benefit of banks. An about-face which owes a little to the health crisis and a lot to the internal crisis. In May, the boss of this promising payments division, Caesar Sengupta, left the company, taking with him many of the executives involved in the project. He immediately founded the company Arbo Works, supposed “Rethinking the financial industry”. And send the message that this announced revolution will not go through Google.





It will also not go through Apple, Facebook or Amazon, the other members of GAFA, who had all built splendid financial castles in Spain. Facebook will not turn the global currency upside down with its Libra project, and Amazon has never materialized on its intention to provide bank accounts to its customers. Apple was content to participate in the launch of a credit card with Goldman Sachs, proclaiming loud and clear that he was not a banker.

A lesson to ponder

The complexity of this highly regulated profession so different from theirs got the better of their ambitions. Beyond that, this story undermines the idea of ​​GAFA conquering the world step by step, bringing a break to all the industrial activities that they touch with their grace.

Apple and Google were to manufacture cars, sell shampoos and travel, disrupt the insurance, housing, urban planning, telecoms and energy markets. Their researchers and their billions would change the world for their benefit. They ended up staying very close to where they started, and the only really successful diversification is from data centers to the cloud, cloud computing.

The digital break is indeed taking place elsewhere, but it involves specialized players: Tesla for the automobile, Spotify for music, N26 for the bank, Netflix for the cinema. A lesson to ponder for telephone operators in need of diversification, such as Orange, which is struggling to become a banker. It’s not easy to do other people’s jobs.