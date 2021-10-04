The Corsair K55 gaming keyboard drops below the € 45 mark!

Amazon is currently offering a great reduction on this gaming keyboard from Corsair which goes under 45 € with a discount of -28%! Backlit and equipped with everything that makes a good gaming keyboard, with this discount, it makes it a great entry level!

This keyboard developed by Corsair is an excellent entry level for gaming keyboards. Equipped with multimedia keys and keyboard shortcuts, this keyboard will satisfy you while being particularly affordable with the discount offered by Amazon.

Buy the Corsair K55 keyboard for 43 € at Amazon

In terms of gaming, we all started at the same stage: with a classic office keyboard. However, once you start to get used to it and take reflexes, this type of keyboard is no longer sufficient. It is at this precise moment that we begin to open up to gaming keyboards.

And in the field, there is something for everyone and especially for all budgets. And not everyone can afford to put € 500 in a backlit mechanical keyboard with switches from MX Cherry, which is also wireless.

This is why we prefer to highlight this Corsair keyboard which already has the quality of being affordable and being equipped with features sought by the majority of gamers.

Membrane keyboard, that is, working with a film detecting the keys you press, it has 6 programmable macro keys that you can configure with the software from Corsair, iCue. Along with this, you can also rely on the multimedia keys which will allow you to quickly adjust the various volume and media settings.





In addition to that, a wrist rest support is provided with this gaming keyboard which will allow you to have additional comfort during your long gaming sessions.

Offered at around 60 €, this Corsair keyboard is now available for less than 45 €! A great price for this entry level keyboard.

The Corsair K55 keyboard: its characteristics

This keyboard developed by Corsair is a keyboard intended for gaming. Its keys, both discreet and comfortable, will allow you to use this device for long periods.

Of course, there are six programmable and dedicated macro keys for gaming, as well as special keys for multimedia. In addition to this, it should be noted that this keyboard has anti-ghosting with the selective 8_KRO on the directional keys and the ZQSD.

Finally, this keyboard benefits from backlighting which is more dynamic. Effects are preconfigured, and you will only have to set them up via Corsair’s free software, iCue.

