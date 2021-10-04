the crazy gamble of aviation

After being postponed and then finally held in a dematerialized manner in 2020, the general assembly of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) took up its quarters in Boston on October 4 and 5. The opportunity for 700 industry representatives to meet physically for two days and discuss the main topics of the sector. Among them, the environmental issue came to the fore with the vote on a resolution committing to drastically reducing CO2 emissions in the long term. The members of the association are thus committed to achieving “net zero emissions” by 2050, not only taking up an old dream mentioned in 2007 by the director general of Iata at the time, Giovanni Bisignani, but also and above all the objectives already established in Europe with the Fit for 55 this summer. A crazy bet while the objective so far was already extremely ambitious since it aimed to reduce the sector’s emissions by 50% by 2050 compared to 2005. This while air traffic is expected to grow sharply. ‘here.

Willie Walsh, the current boss of IATA therefore called for a “fundamental change” and was obviously heard by the member companies: they approved a few minutes later the resolution proposed by the board of governors under the presidency. by Carsten Spohr, Managing Director of the Lufthansa Group.

All technology options are on the table

When this resolution was put to a vote, only one comment came from the room, expressed by a representative of the Saudia company. This raised the issue of technologies eligible for achieving zero net emissions. To which Willie Walsh replied that IATA was agnostic on the technologies to adopt to build this trajectory until 2050: “We will identify new measures to achieve this goal and encourage any new technology that could contribute to it. “

This remark comes after the boss of IATA put forward several possible avenues to achieve net zero emissions. In the short term, Willie Walsh stressed the need to continue fleet renewals, even if this required caution on the part of the companies to make the best choice. Likewise, he noted that air transport would rely more and more on sustainable fuels (SAF), or offsets under the CORSIA system which will continue its rise in 2022. The chief lobbyist of the companies air traffic took the opportunity to criticize the shocking structural inefficiency of air traffic control.

In the longer term, Willie Walsh mentioned the need for technological breakthroughs in aircraft design, in propulsion modes with in particular the promises of hydrogen or carbon capture. On the other hand, he said that electric hybridization could only address a small part of the objective, its interest being limited mainly to the short-haul segment.

In the end, the central scenario adopted to achieve the set objective involves a strong development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), of non-fossil origin. Supposed to represent 2% of air transport consumption in 2025, these green fuels are expected to account for 17% of needs in 2035, 39% in 2040, 54% in 2045 and 65% in 2050. In addition, electric aircraft and / or hydrogen for the regional market (50-100 seats for 30-90 minute flights) are expected by 2035. Hydrogen aircraft from 140 to 150 seats for flights ranging from 45 to 120 minutes could see the day from 2040.

Investments in the trillions

The question of the financial weight of such measures is still problematic, especially after the crisis that air transport is still going through. IATA has thus evaluated the costs of eight possible trajectories to reach net zero emissions by 2050: according to its estimates, this will generate a gross cost of nearly $ 2 trillion over the next thirty years, even if some investments would still have been made, such as fleet renewals.

Willie Walsh admits that not all companies will be able to adopt at the same time the various technological breakthroughs to come, some of which are expected to be very expensive, and that they will have to find their own way to reach net zero emissions. Likewise, he believes that some companies, especially in Europe where environmental pressure is greatest, should go faster than the target set by IATA.

In his speech, the Director General of IATA estimated that “the break of our industry with its dependence on fossil fuels can not rest on the shoulders of airlines alone” and therefore calls on its “partners” shared the effort, starting with governments.

China wants to impose its own timetable

If the room was mostly in favor of this resolution, several online comments came to animate the vote, all from Chinese companies: China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines or China Cargo Airlines.

Willie Walsh nevertheless wished to attenuate the scope of this opposition by affirming that the leaders of these companies, in particular Liu Shaoyong, president of China Eastern had largely contributed to the work carried out by the board of governors and that it was above all about ‘a difference in timing. The Director General of IATA recalled that Chinese companies were working closely – to put it mildly – with their government on a similar objective, but by 2060.

The programming of the next general assembly of IATA, in June 2022, seems in any case to be the sign that the dialogue is not broken with the Chinese companies.