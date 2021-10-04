The FFB castigates the McLaren report about the 2016 Olympics

The French Federation (FFB) reacted on Monday to the publication last Thursday of Richard McLaren’s preliminary report commissioned by the International Federation; an investigation which examines the suspicions of manipulation of certain fights at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
“This preliminary report conceals accusations which fall under the allegation and the speculation without ever bringing tangible and factual proof of what it advances, ehe indicated in this press release, signed by the president of the FFB, Dominique Nato. The process is most shocking in view of the seriousness and the prejudice that these assertions cause to the athletes concerned as well as to the FFB. “
“It would be welcome that Richard McLaren also looks at the cases of Alexis Vastine, Nordine Oubaali and Mourad Aliev”
The journeys of Tony Yoka and Sofiane Oumiha appear in the preliminary report. But it is their opponents who are mainly concerned.
“The FFB affirms that none of its members present in Rio was informed or endorsed and, a fortiori, participated directly or indirectly in the slightest maneuver that would have flouted the deontology and the principles of Olympism. , is it also written. No one has the right to dirty French boxers based on analyzes that are as approximate as they are unfounded! It would also be welcome if Richard McLaren also looks at the cases of Alexis Vastine, Nordine Oubaali and, more recently, Mourad Aliev who were so unduly deprived of the Olympic podium following much more questionable verdicts, to put it mildly. scandalous. “