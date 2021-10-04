The FFB castigates the McLaren report about the 2016 Olympics

“The FFB affirms that none of its members present in Rio was informed or endorsed and, a fortiori, participated directly or indirectly in the slightest maneuver that would have flouted the deontology and the principles of Olympism. , is it also written. No one has the right to dirty French boxers based on analyzes that are as approximate as they are unfounded! It would also be welcome if Richard McLaren also looks at the cases of Alexis Vastine, Nordine Oubaali and, more recently, Mourad Aliev who were so unduly deprived of the Olympic podium following much more questionable verdicts, to put it mildly. scandalous. “