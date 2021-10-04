the filling of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has started

The construction of this tube, which transports gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, had been delayed by diplomatic tensions with Moscow.

Over 50 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the capacity of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, whose filling starts on Monday, October 4, announces its operator. The controversial construction of this infrastructure, which connects Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, had been delayed by diplomatic tensions with Moscow. “The gas entry procedure for the first chain of the Nord Stream gas pipeline 2 started “, specifies the operator of the same name, who manages this tube of 1,230 kilometers.

Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of this 10 billion euro project which, according to its detractors in Europe and the United States, will increase European dependence on Moscow.





The tube should make it possible to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, until then a traditional transit country, in conflict with Moscow since 2014. Its construction is coming to an end at a time when gas prices are rising. Europe are hitting records against low stocks ahead of winter.

This tube with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas follows the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012.