The first images of Mercury grazed by the BepiColombo probe this weekend

The space probe of European and Japanese space agencies (ESA and Jaxa) BepiColombo has made its very first visit of a series of six to Mercury. Here are his first images transmitted to Earth.

It was 11:34 p.m. UT, Friday 1er October, when the space probe BepiColombo brushed past Mercury. That is 1 h 34, on October 2, in metropolitan France. The photos you see here were taken five minutes after it passed close to the surface of this planet without atmosphere.

After a flyby of the Earth and two of Venus since its departure almost three years ago, the Jaxa and ESA craft has therefore just made its very first visit to the planet closest to the Sun, his final destination, around which he will settle permanently in orbit… on December 5, 2025.

The annotated versions of these images taken during his remoteness mark the most important craters such as Lermontov, an impact basin some 166 kilometers in diameter. A region that will be keen to study closely BepiColombo, from the start of his mission, in 2026.

A space probe will brush past Mercury, the least explored planet in the Solar System, tonight

Article by Margaux Abello published on October 1, 2021

On October 2, in the early hours of the morning, BepiColombo will finally pass over thestar unknown and so coveted by the scientists of the Euro-Japanese mission. But although only a few hours away from reuniting with Mercury, the space probe will be forced to continue its tedious journey until 2025.

Since its launch on October 20, 2018, the orbiters grouped aboard BepiColombo have already completed several flyovers (flyby) planetary, benefiting from gravitational assistance (once from Earth and twice from Venus) in order to reach the only planet of the Solar system devoid of atmosphere. Once the probe gets close to Mercury, it will still have to realize six flyovers around the celestial body to slow down its course sufficiently, until it is captured gravitationally. These brief vis-à-vis, resembling a missed rendezvous, are essential to succeed in positioning oneself in orbit around the immediate neighbor of the Sun and finally deploying its panoply of instruments dedicated to the meticulous study of the smallest telluric planet.





BepiColombo invites hot planetologists to planned interview with Mercury

On the night of 1er on October 2, 2021, around 1:34 a.m. in France (UTC + 2, summer time), the probe will approach Mercury, about 200 kilometers from its cratered surface, in order to patiently begin its slow slowdown. During a window four hours, BepiColombo will then take advantage of the rapprochement to take pictures and carry out preliminary analyzes of the planet. The data collected will provide a first scientific overview of what will happen when the main mission starts, in December 2025.

After seven years of travel and nine overflights … all facets of Mercury will be scrutinized

To date, only two other space probes have been designed to observe Mercury: Marinate 10 (1973 to 1975) and Messenger (2010-2015). BepiColombo is the first non-American Mercurial mission, aimed at mapping and analyzing the surface composition of the planet. From its core to its magnetic field and gravitational, through the examination of its exosphere, the latest technological means mobilized in situ will help researchers unravel the thick mystery surrounding its formation and evolution. The next flyover forecast of Mercury will not take place until June 2022.

