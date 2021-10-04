the first tensions with Anne-Lise off camera at Franck’s? Cecile swings!

Is there already electricity in the air with the friendly Franck, the Charente sylviculteur of season 16 of Love is in the meadow? This Monday, from 9 p.m., M6 will broadcast the sixth episode of the program presented by Karine Le Marchand. Viewers will discover the rest of the stay at the farm of Anne-Lise and Cécile, the two suitors that Franck invited to his home. And as with Hervé, some tensions will begin to arise between the two women. The exuberant Anne-Lise will win over Franck when the discreet Cécile will want to take more time to get to know the silviculturist. If in front of the cameras, the atmosphere seems to have remained good-natured, Cécile reported on her Instagram account – where she tells the behind the scenes of her adventure in Love is in the meadow – an episode that reached her during her stay at Franck.





“I realized that everyone had their own reality and that the evolution of the trio was not going to be easy” writes the one who lives in the region of La Rochelle. “For Franck I am ‘the strong woman and Anne Lise the fragile little bird’. And the strong woman does not seem to need to have the same attentions. And to hear the last interview with Anne-Lise whose poems were followed by ‘they get along well but I’m not going to hold the candle between them. Cecile she has unnatural laughter. She’s the big mouth and me the big head “continues the forty-something who has the eyes of Line Renaud, referring to (…)

